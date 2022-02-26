Left Menu

Maha: 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:45 IST
The coronavirus caseload in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,75,661 on Saturday with addition of 60 cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed one life during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,893.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases reported so far, 2,72,657 were from Nashik city. The number of active patients stands at 359.

