Left Menu

Mumbai sees 89 COVID-19 cases; no death during the day for seventh time in Feb

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:52 IST
Mumbai sees 89 COVID-19 cases; no death during the day for seventh time in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Saturday reported 89 COVID-19 cases and no death, the seventh time this month when the fatality slate was clean in the metropolis, a civic official said.

The tally in the city now stands at 10,56,296 and the toll is 16,691, while the discharge of 200 people during the day took the recovery count to 10,35,826, he said.

The active caseload of the city is 902, and 20,073 samples examined in the last 24 hours took the overall number of tests to 1,61,53,525, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, caseload doubling time was 4,450 days and the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone.

A civic official said no deaths took place due to the infection on February 15,16, 17,20, 23, 25 and now 26, and this feat of seven ''clean slate'' days occurred in December, 2021 as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022