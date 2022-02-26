Gujarat reports 230 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises 12,22,349

Gujarat reported 230 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing its tally to 12,22,349, while two deaths took the toll to 10,926, an official said.

He said the discharge of 491 people during the day increased the recovery count to 12,09,148, leaving the state with 2,275 active cases, including 23 patients on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad led with 102 new cases, followed by 38 in Vadodara, 17 in Rajkot, six in Surat, while both deaths took place in Vadodara, he said.

A government release said 91,689 people were given vaccination shots, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.29 crore.

The tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 11,408 and 11,403 respectively, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of one. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,22,349, new cases 230, death toll 10,926, discharged 12,09,148, active cases 2,275, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)