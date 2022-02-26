Left Menu

'Wagah-Attari' style beating retreat ceremony restarted by BSF along IB in Jammu

The officials said over 1300 people watched the beating retreat ceremony on the first day after resumption and the number is likely to be several hundred more on Sunday. In the past, over 4000 visitors used to turn up to watch the parade on both the weekend days, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:32 IST
'Wagah-Attari' style beating retreat ceremony restarted by BSF along IB in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The beating retreat ceremony restarted by Border Security Force Saturday at Border Outpost Suchetgarh on the International Border here, about seven weeks after it was suspended owing to the surge in the Coronavirus cases, officials said.

The 'Wagah-Attari-style' ceremony, comprising a structured parade by BSF men on every Saturday and Sunday, was launched in October last year as part of the border tourism promotion programme of the government and had attracted visitors in large numbers.

With the third wave of COVID-19 on ebb over the past few weeks, the administration and the BSF authorities decided to resume the beating retreat ceremony that was suspended on January 9, the officials said. The officials said over 1300 people watched the beating retreat ceremony on the first day after resumption and the number is likely to be several hundred more on Sunday. In the past, over 4000 visitors used to turn up to watch the parade on both the weekend days, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022