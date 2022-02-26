Left Menu

Russian shelling in east Ukraine's Donetsk kills 19 civilians - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:50 IST
Russian shelling killed 19 civilians and incjured 73 more on Saturday in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported citing regional administration.

"On February 26, as a result of Russian shelling, 19 civilians were killed, 73 people were injured," Interfax quoted Pavel Kirilenko as saying on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

