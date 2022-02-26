Left Menu

India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses over 177.40 cr, over 21 lakh doses administered today

With the administration of over 21 lakh COVID-19 doses, India's vaccination coverage has crossed 177.40 crores on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:05 IST
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of over 21 lakh COVID-19 doses, India's vaccination coverage has crossed 177.40 crores on Saturday. As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,77,40,59,720 cumulative Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

"More than 21 lakh (21,41,821) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Ministry added. Further, the Ministry informed that over 1.99 crore (1,99,62,729) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

As for the age group 15-18 years, over 5.47 crore (5,47,47,973) COVID vaccines have been administered as first dose, while more than 2.72 crore (2,72,60,355) have been administered as the second dose of the COVID vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

