Chhattisgarh reports 151 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 151 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, a health department official said.

It took the caseload in the state to 11,50,690 while death toll reached 14,026.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.74 per cent.

The number of recoveries reached 11,34,777 after 21 people were discharged from hospitals and 202 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,887 active patients.

''Bilaspur recorded 18 cases, followed by Raipur with 13, Surguja 12, Durg 11, Bemetara 10, Janjgir-Champa nine, Bastar six, Jashpur five, Raigarh four and Korba three, among other districts,'' the official said.

With 20,362 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,70,72,676.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,50,690, new cases 151, death toll 14,026, recovered 11,34,777, active cases 1,887, today tests 20,362, total tests 1,70,72,676.

