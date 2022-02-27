Brazil sees 753 new COVID-19 deaths, 73,808 cases

Brazil on Saturday reported 753 new COVID-19 deaths and 73,808 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, with a few states now yet filing daily data.

Nearly 650,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with more 28.7 million recorded cases, Health Ministry data show.

