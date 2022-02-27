Left Menu

2 deaths, 360 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:51 IST
Two more Covid deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday as 360 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,81,444, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,557 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 172 fresh cases while 33 infection cases were from Faridabad. The two fresh deaths were from Gurugram district, as per the bulletin.

