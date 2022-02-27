2 deaths, 360 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

Two more Covid deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday as 360 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,81,444, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,557 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 172 fresh cases while 33 infection cases were from Faridabad. The two fresh deaths were from Gurugram district, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)