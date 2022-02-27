Left Menu

J-K: Sub-district hospital in Sopore begins non-COVID services

Amid decreasing coronavirus cases, Sub-district hospital in Sopore, which was converted into a dedicated Covid hospital, has also resumed non-COVID services round the clock.

J-K: Sub-district hospital in Sopore begins non-COVID services
Amid decreasing coronavirus cases, Sub-district hospital in Sopore, which was converted into a dedicated Covid hospital, has also resumed non-COVID services round the clock. Speaking to ANI, Dr Zulifkar Ahmad, Block Medical Officer, Sopore said, "There was demand from the public to start this hospital round the clock. We have done many surgeries here in this hospital for the last 20 days".

He also said that surgeries of patients from Kupwara or Bandipora are performed at the hospital. The decision to resume non-COVID services at the hospital will help patients who come from the outskirts of Sopore town and other parts of Bandipora and Kupwara.

"I am really impressed with the facilities here. MRIs and surgeries are done here. I want to thank the new DMO that everything here is going smoothly," said Adil Ahmad, an attendant of a patient. Dr Anjum, a gynaecologist at the hospital, said, "92 caesarian surgeries were performed and 150 normal deliveries have been done for past 20 days ever since Sopore hospital has started operating 24x7. We are even tackling the COVID-19 patients in all the districts. We are handling both COVID and non-COVID cases." (ANI)

