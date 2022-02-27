Left Menu

Karnataka's war against polio 'most successful', says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday asserted that the state's war against polio is the "most successful".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:56 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai poses with Vachanananda Swami and others at Polio campaign. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday asserted that the state's war against polio is the "most successful". He was speaking after launching the Polio Immunization programme at his Home Office 'Krishna'.

According to the ministry, polio immunization programme is conducted twice in the early part of each year Bommai said, "We have successfully tackled diseases like TB, Cholera, Malaria and Plague. We have gained total control over them. Similarly, our war against polio has been most successful."

"Though India has been freed from Polio, the Polio Immunization programme is held for three days every year. We have witnessed the adverse effects of polio 25 years ago. Polio was responsible for disability among a large section of the people and it has also proved fatal. A war was launched against it and it has been controlled after oral vaccines were developed," the Chief Minister added. Basavaraj also mentioned about the Prime Minister's contribution in managing the first and second waves of the pandemic. He also said that the credit for the success of the vaccination campaign should go to the scientists, 130 crore people of the country and PM Modi who provided it free of cost.

The Chief Minister also talked about the success of Yoga. He said, "Panchamasali Mutt Seer Jagadguru Vachanananda Swami has contributed immensely in popularising Yoga. He has earned the title of 'Shwasa(breathing) Guru' for his achievement in imparting Yoga training to the people." "Health is very important. The state government is giving the highest priority to health," Bommai said. (ANI)

