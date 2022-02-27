Punjab sees 71 new COVID-19 cases

Seventy-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 7,58,047, according to a medical bulletin.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in Punjab in the past 24 hours. The toll stood at 17,702, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 729 in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 11 while Fazilka and Hoshiarpur reported eight each.

A total of 60 patients are on oxygen support while seven critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 125 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,39,616, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 91,732.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The toll stood at 1,165.

The number of active cases in the city was 165 while the number of recoveries stood at 90,402.

