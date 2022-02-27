Left Menu

Pulse polio immunisation drive launched in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:22 IST
Pulse polio immunisation drive launched in J&K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior government official launched the national polio immunisation drive in Jammu and Kashmir by administering polio drops to children below five years of age at a hospital here on Sunday.

In Jammu division, a total of 8,66,773 children will be administered two drops of the polio vaccine during this intensified pulse polio drive, an official spokesperson said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer launched the drive from the Rajiv Gandhi hospital at Gangyal.

''Elimination of polio cases in Jammu and Kashmir is a success story of the healthcare workers and the government agencies engaged in this noble cause. It is a success story of the public health policy against vaccine preventable diseases,'' Langer said.

He added that ''we need to continue to be vigilant and ensure that every child below five years of age gets polio drops''.

On the first day of the drive, 5,488 booths were set up with 10,247 teams and 21,259 healthcare workers, while 127 transit points were established with 474 team members to cover the children who were travelling, the spokesperson said.

A total of 1,107 supervisors will be observing the drive, he said, adding on the second and third days of the drive, healthcare workers will carry out house visits to cover the left-out children. PTI TAS RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022