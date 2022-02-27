Chhattisgarh sees 117 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 1,705

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 117 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 11,50,807 and toll to 14,07, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.94 per cent, he added.

The number of recoveries reached 11,35,075 after four people were discharged from hospitals and 294 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,705 active cases.

''Raipur recorded 29 cases, followed by Durg with 16, Bilaspur 11, Raigarh nine, Kondagaon eight, Dhamtari seven, Jashpur five, Janjgir-Champa four and Surguja three, among other districts,'' the official said.

With 12,426 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,70,85,102, he added.

