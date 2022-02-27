Left Menu

Italy reports 30,629 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 144 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:17 IST
Italy reported 30,629 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, compared with 38,375 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 144 from 210.

Italy has registered 154,560 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.8 million cases to date.

