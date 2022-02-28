Russia's invasion of Ukraine kills 352 civilians, including 14 children
Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It also said that 1,684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded.
