Ladakh reports 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries

Ladakh reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases all in Leh taking the overall caseload in the union territory to 28,003, while the active cases reduced to 166, officials said on Monday.Ladakh has recorded 228 COVID-related deaths 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil. No fresh death was reported, they said.Fifty two patients recovered 44 in Leh and eight in Kargil and were discharged from hospitals.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases – all in Leh – taking the overall caseload in the union territory to 28,003, while the active cases reduced to 166, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh has recorded 228 COVID-related deaths – 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil. No fresh death was reported, they said.

Fifty two patients recovered – 44 in Leh and eight in Kargil – and were discharged from hospitals. With these, the total number of recoveries went up to 27,609, they said. A total of 675 sample reports in Ladakh were tested negative, they said.

Of the 166 active cases, 159 cases were reported in Leh and the remaining in Kargil, they said.

