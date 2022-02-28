Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:17 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Tripura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura for the second consecutive day on Monday did not record any new COVID-19 case, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 1,00,860, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Deep Debbarma said.

He said more than 500 samples were taken for the COVID-19 test on Sunday and Monday out which not a single positive case was found.

The northeastern state currently has 27 active COVID-19 cases, while 99,849 patients have recovered from the disease, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 916 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

"It is true there has been no new COVID-19 case in the state during the past two days but it doesn't mean Covid has disappeared. We will have to remain alert...,'' he said.

Debbarma said the state had witnessed a sudden rise in COVID-19 case in January but it has started coming down in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022