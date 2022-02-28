Left Menu

After the death of 2 boys in 4 days, MP govt says all open borewells must be covered

Following the death of two boys after falling into open borewells in the past four days in Umaria and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday directed officials to ensure all such sites are covered.While 3-year-old Prince Athya died after he fell into a 30-feet deep dry borewell in Barkera Bes village in Damoh on Sunday noon, a 3-year-old boy died in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after falling into a 200-feet deep borewell in Badarchad village in Umaria.The two deaths are extremely sad.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:32 IST
After the death of 2 boys in 4 days, MP govt says all open borewells must be covered
  • Country:
  • India

Following the death of two boys after falling into open borewells in the past four days in Umaria and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday directed officials to ensure all such sites are covered.

While 3-year-old Prince Athya died after he fell into a 30-feet deep dry borewell in Barkera Bes village in Damoh on Sunday noon, a 3-year-old boy died in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after falling into a 200-feet deep borewell in Badarchad village in Umaria.

“The two deaths are extremely sad. Instructions have been issued to all Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) to cover open borewells to prevent such incidents,” state Home minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters on Monday. While the futile rescue operation in Damoh took five hours, the one in Umaria went on for 16 hours, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022