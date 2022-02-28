Vaccinating 70% of the population in every country in the world against COVID-19 by mid-2022 has been the World Health Organization's rallying cry to end the pandemic. But recently, public health experts say that while boosting immunity globally remains essential, the figure is neither achievable nor meaningful. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the "Next Generation EU" fund to help states compensate the impact of the pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday dramatically eased its guidelines for masks, including in schools, a move that means 72% of the population reside in communities where indoor face coverings are no longer recommended. * Venezuela re-opened its land border with Brazil on Thursday, nearly two years after the government of President Nicolas Maduro shuttered crossings over COVID-19 concerns, local Venezuelan authorities said on Friday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are at maximum capacity due to a record number of COVID-19 fatalities, the Hospital Authority said, as officials battle to control a surge in cases.

* South Korea will temporarily lift a requirement for vaccine passes or negative COVID-19 tests at a number of businesses to ease the strain on testing centres as the country faces a wave of Omicron infections. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for COVID-19 contact cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped as raw material crude prices kept surging, while traders were concerned higher pump prices might weigh on near-term demand even as COVID-19 restrictions ease further. * Japan's economic growth will likely grind to a near halt this quarter as coronavirus curbs and supply disruptions threaten to derail the country's economic recovery, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

* Turkey's economy bounced back from the pandemic to grow 11% last year, its highest rate in a decade, but economists see a sharp slowdown this year as inflation surges following the lira's crash and with the Ukraine crisis set to hit tourism. * Thailand's economy improved in February after a moderate slowdown the previous month, owing to an easing of curbs and a resumption of a quarantine waiver for foreign tourists, the central bank said. * Australian retail sales were surprisingly strong in January as shoppers weathered a surge in Omicron cases with aplomb, suggesting the economy maintained considerable momentum into the new year.

* New Zealand business sentiment tanked in February due to widespread anxiety about the impact of the Omicron variant, an ANZ Bank survey showed. (Compiled by Marta Frackowiak; Edited by Milla Nissi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)