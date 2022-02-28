Left Menu

Goa: COVID-19 experts' committee favours resumption of indoor activities sans restrictions

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:04 IST
Goa: COVID-19 experts' committee favours resumption of indoor activities sans restrictions
  • Country:
  • India

Given the declining COVID-19 graph in Goa, the experts committee of the state government on Monday recommended that access to indoor activities be allowed to the fully-vaccinated people and all restrictions on such facilities lifted, a member said.

If accepted, the recommendation will provide a big relief to indoor activities like casinos and theatres.

The committee has also recommended that schools be allowed to function with a hundred per cent capacity, doing away with the required social distancing between students.

Goa on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,45,019, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,801, an official said.

The indoor activities are currently allowed with a fifty per cent capacity to ensure social distancing.

The committee on Monday proposed that the indoor activity could be allowed to operate with 100% capacity provided the participants carry the double vaccination certificate, said Dr Shekhar Salkar, a member of the committee.

He said this recommendation will be forwarded to the state government which will take a final call.

Salkar said that the committee made this recommendation considering the dip in the COVID-19 cases.

He said there are no hospital admissions and the state government has already shut down the COVID treatment facility at the Super Speciality Block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital as there are only five patients.

All the five patients are shifted to the main Goa Medical College building, he said.

Salkar said that the committee has also proposed that schools can function with a hundred per cent capacity, doing away with the required social distancing between the students.

He said commercial activities like saloons, spas, swimming pools and gymnasiums can function with full capacity.

''The experts' committee reviewed the third wave condition which shows that 80 per cent of the patients were found infected with the Omicron variant and the rest with the delta variant,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022