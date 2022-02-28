Left Menu

T'gana: 156 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana on Monday recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,88,931, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality occurring due to the infection.

The recovery rate rose to 99.10 per cent.

A Health department bulletin said 425 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,81,852.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with just 44, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (12) district.

The number of active cases was 2,968, the bulletin said. It said 19,947 samples were tested on Monday.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

