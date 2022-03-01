Health News Roundup: EU drug regulator extends shelf life of J&J vaccine to 11 months; 'Emerging from a darkness': Mardi Gras revelers shed pandemic woes and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK still plans to list consumer arm in July despite market volatility

GSK on Monday stood by plans to float its consumer healthcare business on the stock market in July, despite market jitters over the Ukraine crisis and after rejecting overtures from Unilever. "We are extremely confident of our timeline for the de-merger in July and we will be issuing the prospectus in June," GlaxoSmithKline boss Emma Walmsley said in a media call.

Ancient erotic pottery teaches Peruvians to prevent prostate cancer

A Peruvian cancer prevention group has begun using erotic ceramics sculpted over a thousand years ago to teach men how to self test for early signs of prostate and testicular cancer. In an event on Friday at Lima's Larco museum, famous for its collection of pre-Columbian art, men were encouraged to touch genitals of the clay sculpture replicas to learn how to perform a cancer self-test on their testicles and penis.

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine less effective in ages 5-11 -New York study

Two doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged 5 to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers. The vaccine's efficacy against infection among those children declined to 12% at the end of January from 68% in mid-December compared to kids who did not get vaccinated, according the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed.

Bill that would protect abortion rights faces dim chances in U.S. Senate

A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States is likely to fail when it faces a procedural vote in the Senate on Monday. But with the future of abortion access in the country in doubt, Democratic leaders are facing pressure from abortion rights advocates to hold a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act anyway.

China perseveres with mRNA COVID shot development amid Omicron, commercial uncertainty

China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. Still, China is unlikely to join the majority of countries in approving foreign-made vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology before making its own, experts said, though a slowing vaccination drive at home and in some other nations and improved supply of approved vaccines have raised questions of viability.

California, Oregon and Washington to end school mask mandates

California, Oregon and Washington will stop requiring masks in schools after March 11, but masks will remain required in higher-risk settings such as healthcare facilities, the governors said in a joint statement on Monday. The announcement comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased guidelines for indoor masking across most of the nation. The CDC's latest school guidance recommends masking only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, instead of universal masking.

Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna related to COVID shot

Arbutus Biopharma Corp said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Moderna Inc seeking damages for infringement of U.S. patents related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Shares of Arbutus rose 11% in early trading, while Moderna fell 2.5% on the lawsuit that comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to Arbutus' patents.

'Emerging from a darkness': Mardi Gras revelers shed pandemic woes

Mark Childress wrapped his black and gold sequin-studded robe tight against a cool night wind and surveyed the thousands of revelers gathering for the city's first Carnival parade in two years. Childress, 64, has seen many Mardi Gras celebrations, but none quite like this year, with people ready to pop with pent-up joy as pandemic restrictions melt away.

Hong Kong mortuaries hit capacity as COVID deaths climb

Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are at maximum capacity due to a record number of COVID-19 fatalities, the Hospital Authority said on Monday, as officials battle to control a surge in cases.

The global financial hub reported a daily record high of 34,466 new coronavirus infections and 87 deaths on Monday, health authorities said.

EU drug regulator extends shelf life of J&J vaccine to 11 months

The European drug regulator extended the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to 11 months from 4.5 months, updated product information showed on Monday. Unopened vials of the one-shot vaccine can be stored and transported at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36–46 degrees Fahrenheit) for 11 months, not exceeding the printed expiry date, the European Medicines Agency's product information said.

