U.S. CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid Hong Kong travel
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended unvaccinated travelers avoid travel to Hong Kong over rising COVID-19 cases.
The CDC raised https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/noticescovid19?ACSTrackingID=DM76628&ACSTrackingLabel=Travel%20Health%20Notice%20Update%2C%20February%2028%2C%202022&deliveryName=DM76628 its COVID-19 level for Hong Kong from Level 1: Low to Level 3: High, one level below its highest warning level. Hong Kong is facing a record number of COVID-19 fatalities and battling to control a surge in cases.
The global financial hub reported a daily record high of 34,466 new coronavirus infections and 87 deaths on Monday, health authorities said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention