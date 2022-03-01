Left Menu

Brazil registers 19,516 new cases of coronavirus, 199 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil has had 19,516 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 199 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 28,787,620 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 649,333, according to ministry data. The ministry added that data from the states of Paraiba (cases) and Mato Grosso have not been updated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

