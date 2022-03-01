FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
ASIA-PACIFIC * Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are at maximum capacity due to a record number of COVID-19 fatalities, the Hospital Authority said on Monday, as officials battle to control a surge in cases.
California, Oregon and Washington will stop requiring masks in schools after March 11, but masks will remain required in higher-risk settings such as healthcare facilities, the governors said in a joint statement on Monday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
EUROPE
* Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the "Next Generation EU" fund to help states compensate the impact of the pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said. AMERICAS
* The United States government on Monday proposed extending temporary waivers of international minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late October due to COVID-19. ASIA-PACIFIC
* The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for COVID-19 contact cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Two doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged 5 to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers. Vaccinating 70% of the population in every country in the world against COVID-19 by mid-2022 has been the World Health Organization's rallying cry to end the pandemic.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's economic growth will likely grind to a near halt this quarter as coronavirus curbs and supply disruptions threaten to derail the country's economic recovery, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
