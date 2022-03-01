Bahrain approves Valneva's COVID vaccine for emergency use
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:41 IST
Bahrain has granted emergency use authorisation to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Valneva, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Valneva expects to deliver the first shipments of its VLA2001 vaccine to the kingdom at the end of March.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VLA2001
- Bahrain
- France
- the kingdom
- Valneva
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As Iran talks stall, Israeli PM makes snap trip to Bahrain
Israeli prime minister to make first visit to Bahrain on Monday
As Iran talks stall, Israeli PM makes snap trip to Bahrain
Israeli prime minister flies to Bahrain in first visit
Israeli prime minister to make first visit to Bahrain on Monday