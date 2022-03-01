Left Menu

Bahrain approves Valneva's COVID vaccine for emergency use

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain has granted emergency use authorisation to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Valneva, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Valneva expects to deliver the first shipments of its VLA2001 vaccine to the kingdom at the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

