J-K: Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Anantnag

Several people have been injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:40 IST
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

