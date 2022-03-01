J-K: Several injured in cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Anantnag
Several people have been injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital, Shairbagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday.
ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:40 IST
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
