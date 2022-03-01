California, Oregon, and Washington will cease to require face coverings in schools after March 11 as the latest COVID-19 surge ebbs, but mask mandates will remain for higher-risk settings such as hospitals and prisons, governors of the three states said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italy will receive the first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the "Next Generation EU" fund to help states compensate the impact of the pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said. AMERICAS

* The United States government on Monday proposed extending temporary waivers of international minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late October due to COVID-19. * The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown, emptying supermarkets and pharmacies on Tuesday, even as leader Carrie Lam called for calm and appealed for the public not to worry over a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan.

* Facilities for storing dead bodies at hospitals and public mortuaries in Hong Kong are at maximum capacity due to a record number of COVID-19 fatalities, the Hospital Authority said on Monday, as officials battle to control a surge in cases. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Bahrain has granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Valneva, the company said in a statement. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax Inc said it would pursue full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year. * Two doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine were protective against severe disease in children aged 5 to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers. * Vaccinating 70% of the population in every country in the world against COVID-19 by mid-2022 has been the World Health Organization's rallying cry to end the pandemic.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic and raw material shortages hurt firms' output, even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook.

