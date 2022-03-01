America’s war with processed foods rages on

For decades, the food industry has been under fire for producing foods that are unhealthy and too high in sugar and fat. The adult obesity rate in America has surpassed 40%, the highest level ever recorded.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

71.6% of Americans are overweight, and 42.4% of persons aged 20 and up are obese. This health issue has a huge impact on people's lives and society, not only because it leads to health problems but also because it has a negative impact on the economy.

The cost of obesity to the US economy

Obesity-related medical costs in the United States total almost $150 billion per year (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020)

Obese persons spend roughly $1,500 more on medical care than people of healthy weight. (The Cost and Utilization of Healthcare Project, 2012)

From 2030, obesity-related medical costs could increase by $48 billion to $66 billion each year. (Harvard University Press, 2020)

Obesity also impacts society by causing people to miss work due to illness, costing employers money.

The roots of obesity in America

Obesity can be a result of a mix of physical, psychological, environmental, and/or hereditary risk factors. It can also be exacerbated by a variety of diseases and medical conditions.

The following are some of the most common causes of obesity:

Unhealthy, processed, and fried foods, as well as lack of physical activity and smoking.

A person with a family history of obesity may store fat differently and metabolize food more slowly. Obesity can be caused by either of these factors.

Our health behaviors are shaped by social and economic issues. Obesity is more frequent in children who are not taught to eat healthily or exercise. According to research, having a poor income increases the risk of obesity due to a lack of money to purchase healthy foods.

Weight gain and obesity can be exacerbated by underlying medical problems such as polycystic ovarian syndrome or Cushing's illness. Check out this list of drugs that can induce weight gain.

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

The solution to this epidemic

Demographic trends and life circumstances heavily influence people's capacity to maintain a healthy weight. Expanding access to nutrition assistance programs and providing more opportunities for people to be physically active are two policy options. However, a more significant change is with each individual's food choices.

Opt for healthier food options!

The most frequent excuse for not eating healthy is lack of time. There is no lack of time; there is only a lack of willpower. If you're looking to get your whole family healthier food options or just to have better food available at dinner time, here are some simple and easy tips for making healthier food choices.

-Eat more fruits and vegetables. They have a lot of vitamins that can't be found in processed foods.

-Try things like roasted veggies, salads, and grilled chicken instead of beef or pork for dinner.

-Mix protein with carbs for healthy meals such as pasta with chicken or salad with beans.

There are three things to remember when it comes to saving time and choosing healthy foods:

First, cooking at home is cheaper than going out to eat.

Second, you can cook in bulk and freeze meals as needed.

Third, planning your weekly menu before grocery shopping will save time while shopping. The Publix weekly ad is one good source of recipes and ingredients for healthy food options.

Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash

To wrap things up

What many people don't realize are the long-term benefits of eating healthier. A whole-foods, plant-based diet will give you a much lower risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. It will also help you shed off and maintain your ideal weight for life.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)