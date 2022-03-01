Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi week begins on Monday, to focus on affordable medicines

With an aim to provide affordable medicines to everyone across the country, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals will observe Jan Aushadhi week from 1 to 7 March.

Jan Aushadhi week begins on Monday, to focus on affordable medicines
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to provide affordable medicines to everyone across the country, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals will observe Jan Aushadhi week from 1 to 7 March. "About 8,600 Jan Aushadhi centres are running in India to provide affordable medicines to everyone. To promote this, Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated from 1 to 7 March", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

Mandaviya said that lakhs of people buy medicines from the Jan Aushadhi centres at cheaper rates. Under this, public awareness is being created among the general public about public medicine. Along with this, people are coming to know that the best and cheap medicines are available in Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that on the first day of Jan Aushadhi week, a padayatra has been taken out in 75 cities of the country. With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. Under the scheme, as per the ministry, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

