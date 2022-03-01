Queen Elizabeth well enough to carry out virtual audiences -source
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:30 IST
Queen Elizabeth is feeling well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, a Buckingham Palace source said.
The British monarch postponed several scheduled virtual audiences last week but continued to perform other official duties as she recovered from COVID-19.
