California, Oregon and Washington will cease to require face coverings in schools after March 11 as the latest COVID-19 surge ebbs, but mask mandates will remain for higher-risk settings such as hospitals and prisons, governors of the three states said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Queen Elizabeth felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and following the cancellation of other similar events last week. * Retail sales of organic foods in Switzerland rose 17% to 3.24 billion Swiss francs ($3.54 billion) in 2020, reaching a market share of around 11% as the pandemic boosted demand, a report by the Federal Office for Agriculture showed.

AMERICAS * As public schools around the United States lift mask mandates, parents are divided over the issue, with nearly 43% saying face covering requirements should remain in place to prevent virus transmission, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

* The United States government on Monday proposed extending temporary waivers of international minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late October due to COVID-19. * The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia has extended the shelf life of AstraZeneca's vaccine to nine months, as nearly six million doses it received in donations were in danger of expiring, a health ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

* Hong Kong residents braced for a city-wide lockdown, emptying supermarkets and pharmacies on Tuesday, even as leader Carrie Lam called for calm and appealed for the public not to worry over a compulsory mass COVID-19 testing plan. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Bahrain has granted emergency use authorisation to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Valneva, the company said in a statement. * The World Bank predicts Tanzania's economy to expand between 4.5% to 5.5% this year compared to 4.3% in 2021, as a rollback of coronavirus-related restrictions in many countries boosts tourism and trade, its country director said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax Inc said it would pursue full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year.

* Two doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged 5 to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers. * Arbutus Biopharma on Monday sued Moderna in Delaware federal court, claiming Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine infringes its patents.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japan's manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic and raw material shortages hurt firms' output, even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook.

