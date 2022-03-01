Germany pledges more funds for COVID vaccines in poor countries
Germany will provide a further $1.5 billion to a global initiative for better access to coronavirus vaccines for poorer countries, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.
"The global COVID-19 pandemic has not been overcome," Lindner told reporters after a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven leading economies.
Germany would also provide an additional 224 million euros for logistics on the ground, or "in-country delivery costs", Lindner said. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)
