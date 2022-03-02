Left Menu

1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala

Health authorities in Guatemala say over a million doses of the Russian Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have expired, because nobody wanted to take the shot. Unfortunately, there has been a rejection among the public to vaccination. The wasted shots cost the government about USD 11 million, Coma said.An additional 1.7 million doses of the second Sputnik dose, which is different from the first, will expire in March.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:24 IST
Health authorities in Guatemala say over a million doses of the Russian Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have expired, because nobody wanted to take the shot. Francisco Coma, the country's health minister, said Monday that there was a “rejection” among the population toward the vaccine, even though a lot of Guatemalans remain unvaccinated. Only about 43 per cent of the country's 12.6 million inhabitants over age 11 are fully vaccinated, in a country whose total population is 17 million. It was unclear if people had any particular doubts about the Russian vaccine, or if they were unwilling to take any vaccine. “We have tried to make available all the vaccines of different brands, to the public,'' Coma said. “Unfortunately, there has been a rejection among the public to vaccination.” The wasted shots cost the government about USD 11 million, Coma said.

An additional 1.7 million doses of the second Sputnik dose, which is different from the first, will expire in March.(AP) RUP RUP

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

