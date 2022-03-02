Mizoram reports six-fold rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,14,653

Mizoram's single-day COVID-19 cases skyrocketed on Tuesday with 1,325 infections, more than six times the count of the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,14,653, a health department official said.

The state had reported 211 coronavirus cases and one death on Monday.

The death toll rose to 658 as one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, he said.

The official, however, said the number of fresh cases was low on Monday as only Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted.

Mizoram now has 5,718 active cases, while 2,08,277 people have recovered from the disease so far.

It has tested 18.33 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)