Brazil registers 23,545 new cases of coronavirus, 297 new COVID deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 02-03-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 02:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil has had 23,545 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 297 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 28,811,165 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 649,630, according to ministry data.

