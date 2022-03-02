Mexico reports 13,115 new COVID-19 cases, 382 more deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-03-2022 04:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 04:45 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico reported 382 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 318,531, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 13,115 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,521,744.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- health ministry
Advertisement