Left Menu

Mexico reports 13,115 new COVID-19 cases, 382 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-03-2022 04:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 04:45 IST
Mexico reports 13,115 new COVID-19 cases, 382 more deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico reported 382 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 318,531, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 13,115 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,521,744.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
FTSE 100 drops on banking stocks, Flutter Entertainment weakness

FTSE 100 drops on banking stocks, Flutter Entertainment weakness

 United Kingdom
4
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022