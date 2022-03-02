Biden announces new COVID initiative that gives Americans free pills
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive. "We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.
"We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech. The United States has ordered more of these treatments than any other country in the world, Biden said, adding Pfizer Inc will offer the U.S. 1 million pills in March and more than double that in April.
The Pfizer pill, he said, reduces the chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%. The White House previously said it is lifting requirements that fully vaccinated people wear masks on the White House campus, effective Tuesday. It also told federal agencies they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer Inc
- Americans
- The White House
- Joe Biden
- The United States
- Biden
- White House
ALSO READ
Americans should leave Belarus immediately -U.S. State Dept
US opens welcome centre in Poland for Americans leaving Ukraine
Slovakia stuns US in shootout, Americans out of Olympics
US Domestic News Roundup: Private prison company to test U.S. house arrest program for immigrants; Q&A: The White House eyes company profits in inflation battle and more
Q&A: The White House eyes company profits in inflation battle