Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns

The U.S health regulator has declined to approve Gilead Sciences' injectable drug for the treatment of HIV-1 infection over concerns related to the vials meant for the drug, the company said on Tuesday. In a so-called complete response letter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cited issues related to the compatibility of the drug, lenacapavir, with the proposed borosilicate vial.

Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday its vaccine to prevent infections from a bacteria that mainly spread through hospitals and doctors' offices and can even prove fatal, failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study. There are no vaccines yet to prevent the illness caused by Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) bacterium, which has been classified as an urgent public health threat by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Zealand police move in again on anti-vaccine mandate protest

New Zealand police launched a renewed push on Wednesday to end an anti-vaccine mandate protest that has disrupted the country's capital for the past three weeks, dismantling an encampment set up outside parliament and towing away vehicles. A fire broke out among some tents, sending smoke billowing over the site before it was doused by police, a Reuters witness said, as officers worked to completely clear the grounds.

FDA warns against use of certain unauthorized COVID antigen tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday warned people against the use of unauthorized versions of certain COVID-19 rapid antigen tests currently being marketed in the United States. These tests have not been authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States, the health agency said, adding that they may show false results.

U.S. lawmakers seek answers on 'troubling' drug price increases

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and 11 other U.S. lawmakers pressed the president of the biggest pharmaceutical industry trade group Tuesday about what they said were "troubling price increases for brand name drugs" in January. A letter to Stephen Ubl, president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), was signed by 12 Democrats as well as Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent. It asks PhRMA to explain the source of the price increases and asks for information about research costs and revenue from the medicines.

Hong Kong urges residents fretting over COVID measures not to panic

Hong Kong's government said any decision to impose a COVID-19 lockdown would take into account the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, and it urged anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week not to panic. The government said it was still planning and "refining" a compulsory mass COVID testing scheme and would announce details when they had been confirmed.

Inovio lab tests show COVID vaccine weaker against Omicron, trial enrollment paused

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has paused enrollment for an ongoing late-stage study of its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate after the shot showed significantly lower levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant in lab testing. The vaccine, INO-4800, maintained robust T-cell response in the lab tests though, leading Inovio to plan changes to the trial design and forecast a delay in reporting preliminary efficacy data from the study. T-cells are a key part of the immune system's second line of defense.

Costa Rica's Congress approves medical marijuana bill

Costa Rica's Congress on Tuesday passed a bill that would legalize medical marijuana and the cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes, following three years of talks and a presidential veto on an earlier version of the initiative. Legislators from Costa Rica's ruling party and several opposition groups signed off on the bill, which President Carlos Alvarado applauded as being "of great benefit to Costa Rica."

Biden announces new COVID initiative that gives Americans free pills

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive. "We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," Biden said during his State of the Union speech.

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved in depth exams of 17 people with so-called long COVID, a condition that arises within three months of a COVID-19 infection and lasts at least two months.

