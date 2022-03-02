Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 47 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 12 new infections were reported, a health department official said here on Wednesday.

The fresh cases pushed the virus tally in the northeastern state to 64,439, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 64,044 people were cured of the infection thus far in the state.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Longding, two each from Tawang and Namsai and one each from Papum Pare, Capital Complex Region, East Siang, Lower Subansiri and Upper Siang district respectively, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.39 per cent from 99.33 per cent the previous day, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 90 active COVID-19 cases of which the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 26 cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (13) and nine each at Upper Siang and Tawang district respectively.

A total of 12,63,820 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 259 on Tuesday Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio increased to 4.63 per cent from 1.25 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.37 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines so far.

