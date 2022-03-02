At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv - Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.
The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the center of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine