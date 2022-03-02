Some Asian countries continued to battle sharp spikes in new infections, with Japan preparing to extend controls in some regions and Hong Kong urging citizens who rushed to supermarkets not to panic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain on Tuesday confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from March 15. * Queen Elizabeth felt well enough to undertake two virtual audiences on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and following the cancellation of other similar events last week.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned people against the use of unauthorized versions of certain COVID-19 rapid antigen tests currently being marketed in the country. * The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changing market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published.

* Japan prepared to extend infection controls in some regions amid high numbers of hospital patients hit by the Omicron variant. * South Korea posted a record 219,241 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, a sharp spike after the daily tallies hovered around 170,000.

* Hong Kong's government said any decision to impose a lockdown would consider the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, and it urged anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week not to panic. * India's production and exports of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines are expected to slow further following U.S. sanctions on Russia's sovereign wealth fund that promotes the shot globally, three Indian pharmaceutical industry sources said.

* New Zealand police made a renewed push to end an anti-vaccine mandate protest that has disrupted the capital for the past three weeks, dismantling an encampment outside parliament and towing away vehicles. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Bahrain has granted emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Valneva, the company said in a statement. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate maintained robust T-cell responses against the Omicron variant but showed decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies in lab testing. * A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian stocks came under renewed pressure and the price of oil surged past $110 per barrel as investors worried about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

* Australia's economy rebounded strongly last quarter as the lifting of lockdowns unleashed a wave of consumer spending, momentum which should help underpin growth through the current bout of geopolitical stress. * India's factory activity growth accelerated in February as the threat from a third COVID-19 wave eased, while some softening of price pressures meant demand and business expectations strengthened, a private survey showed.

