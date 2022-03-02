Sweden to send medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine

Sweden will send medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine, responding to a EU request for aid, Sweden's minister of health said on Wednesday.

"Sweden will supply a large amount of medical equipment to Ukraine," Minister of Health Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

The aid will include one million face masks and disinfectants but also more advanced equipment, such as ventilators.

