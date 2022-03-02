Sanctions-hit Russian wealth fund says it supports peace
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The sanctions-hit Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, on Wednesday said it hopes that Russian and Ukrainian officials can reach a peace deal.
The United States and Britain have announced sanctions against RDIF, a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors, over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine