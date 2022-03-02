Sanctions-hit Russian wealth fund says it supports peace

The sanctions-hit Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, on Wednesday said it hopes that Russian and Ukrainian officials can reach a peace deal.

The United States and Britain have announced sanctions against RDIF, a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors, over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

