Delhi reports 325 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the city to 1,653. One COVID-19 death was reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 26,127 and the case fatality rate to 1.40 per cent.

Delhi government said in its health bulletin that 440 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 18,32,781. A total of 4,075 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the infection in the last 24 hours. Of these, 547 recieved their first dose and 3113 took their second dose.

The health bulletin said that the positivity rate in the past 24 hours touched 0.81 per cent. As many as 40,284 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As per the bulletin, Delhi presently has 4,526 containment zones. (ANI)

