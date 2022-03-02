Left Menu

U.S. military drops mask requirements at the Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military said Wednesday it is no longer requiring masks indoors at the Pentagon after new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 20,000 military and civilian employees work at the Pentagon. The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop rules requiring employees and visitors to wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document first reported by Reuters.

