WHO says first medical aid for Ukraine to arrive in Poland Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:35 IST
A first shipment of medical aid for Ukraine will arrive in Poland on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
Six tons of trauma care and emergency surgery supplies will be delivered to meet the needs of 1,000 patients, and other health supplies to meet the needs of 150,000 people, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.
He also stressed need for a humanitarian corridor to ensure the supplies reached the people most in need.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- World Health Organization
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Geneva
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine