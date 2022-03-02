Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:57 IST
Maha sees 544 COVID-19 cases, including 38 caused by Omicron; no addition to toll
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 544 COVID-19 cases, including 38 caused by the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally of infections to 78,66,924, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,43,706, a health department official said.

He said 37 Omicron cases were reported from Pune and one from Aurangabad, which increased the count of infections due to the new variant to 4,771, of which 4,629 have already been discharged.

The official said 9,382 samples were sent for genome sequencing, and results of 8,480 have arrived while that of 902 are awaited.

A state health department bulletin said 1,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 77,13,575, leaving the state with 5,643 active cases.

It said Mumbai recorded 100 new cases while the addition to the tally in Pune city was 69. Of the eight administrative circles, Pune region recorded 194 cases, Nashik 99, Akola and Nagpur 28 each, Kolhapur 15, Latur eight and Aurangabad nine. It said 1,53,349 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases in the state to 7,80,03,848.

The health bulletin said 45,422 people are in home isolation and 660 in institutional quarantine in the state a present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

