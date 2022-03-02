Most Indians want warning labels on packaged food, beverages with excessive salt, sugar: Study

Majority of Indians want 'high in style' warning labels on the front of packaged food and beverages that have excessive levels of salt, sugar or fat, a pan- India AIIMS study said.

The survey covered 2,025 respondents out of which 93 per cent said 'front of pack label' (FOPL) on packaged food will be helpful in conveying nutritional information.

Also, 40 per cent said warning labels are quicker to understand and easy to recognise which in turn will help them buy healthier food products.

The AIIMS study comes at a time when India is deliberating on an FOPL policy and public health experts across the world are keenly watching the country's choice of label design.

An FOPL is regarded as the most effective policy solution which can inform consumers in an easy-to-understand manner about high levels of sugar, sodium and saturated fat that may be present in packaged food and beverages and discourage their purchase.

Sanjay Rai, Professor, Community Medicine at AIIMS Delhi and president of the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), said, ''People are ready to shift to healthier decisions regarding purchase of packaged and processed food and this perception study has shown that warning labels have the widest appeal.'' ''We are witnessing a worldwide tipping effect of diet-related non-communicable diseases. A momentous shift is required and if done in a scientific, evidence-based manner, FOPL can bring about this change swiftly. I hope it can positively inform the policy process that has already been initiated by the FSSAI and we can take decisive steps in the right direction while adopting an FOPL that is best for India,'' he said.

Stressing on the need to choose correctly and scientifically, Umesh Kapil, president of the Epidemiological Foundation of India, said the FOPL can result in immediate public health benefits, which is all the more reason why India, which accounts for 25 per cent of the global burden of heart disease, cannot afford not to get it right the first time.

More than eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Turkey, have already adopted mandatory FOPLs and are in the process of regulating all food and beverages. More than 5.8 million Indians die every year from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. By 2024, the diabetic population of the country is estimated to hit almost 70 million and India is already emerging as the obesity capital of the world. Most of these deadly diseases, although hard to treat, can be prevented by modifying diets and supporting a healthier, sustainable food system, according to experts.

Administered to a varied demographic across 15 states, this study was designed and led by AIIMS, Rishikesh along with its counterparts in different locations. About the objective and methodology, Pradeep Aggarwal from AIIMS, Rishikesh, said, ''As doctors, we are witnessing the debilitating impact caused by excessive consumption of foods high in salt, sugar and saturated fats, on the health of this country, particularly on our youth and children.'' ''This observational survey has ascertained which type of label people find easiest to read and is the most helpful in guiding their purchase decisions. We also found that 93 per cent Indians concur that simple FOPL on all food and beverage is a necessity,'' he said.PTI PLB AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)